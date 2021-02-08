Recap: i3 Verticals Q1 Earnings

Shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 8.33% year over year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $43,313,000 up by 5.36% year over year, which beat the estimate of $41,130,000.

Outlook

i3 Verticals Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $0.93-$1.06 vs $0.99 Est., Sales $198M-$214M vs $177.1M Est.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $37.85

52-week low: $13.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.53%

Company Description

i3 Verticals Inc offers integrated payment and software solutions to small and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. Its operating segment includes Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company generates maximum revenue from the Merchant Services segment. The company's strategic vertical market includes schools, public sector, not for profit organization, and healthcare. It provides various solutions such as event management, gateway, payment processing, online payment, gift and loyalty programs, among others.