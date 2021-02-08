Varonis Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 477.78% over the past year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $95,197,000 higher by 31.20% year over year, which beat the estimate of $84,360,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between ($0.16) and $0.03.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $357,000,000 and $366,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1418926&tp_key=e162aef43b

Price Action

52-week high: $191.98

52-week low: $48.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 65.71%

Company Overview

Varonis Systems Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyber attacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on a cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.