Recap: Simpson Manufacturing Co Q4 Earnings

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 7.94% over the past year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $293,897,000 up by 11.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $276,070,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143082

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $105.89

Company's 52-week low was at $47.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.54%

Company Description

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc is a manufacturer of wood construction products. The company offers connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, prefabricated lateral systems, concrete construction products, adhesives, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder-actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials. Simpson Manufacturing markets its products to the residential, light industrial, and commercial construction markets as well as the remodeling and do-it-yourself markets. The largest end market is the United States.