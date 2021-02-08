Golub Capital BDC: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 12.12% over the past year to $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $74,046,000 decreased by 5.80% year over year, which beat the estimate of $73,750,000.

Guidance

Golub Capital BDC hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Golub Capital BDC hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $18.51

52-week low: $9.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.15%

Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one-stop loans in United States middle-market companies. It also invests in the second lien and subordinated loans, warrants, and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The company generally invests in securities that have been rated below investment grade by independent rating agencies or that would be rated below investment grade if they were rated.