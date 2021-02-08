Earnings Outlook For Genpact

Genpact (NYSE:G) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 09. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Genpact reporting earnings of $0.49 per share on revenue of $934.47 million. In the same quarter last year, Genpact reported EPS of $0.57 on revenue of $940.74 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 14.04% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 0.67% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.34 0.45 0.56 EPS Actual 0.56 0.52 0.53 0.57 Revenue Estimate 903.59 M 838.12 M 894.39 M 911.84 M Revenue Actual 935.52 M 900.09 M 923.19 M 940.74 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Genpact were trading at $41.04 as of February 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.95%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Genpact is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.