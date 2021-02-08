Fidelity National Info Earnings Preview

Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 09. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Fidelity National Info's Q4 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Fidelity National Info reporting earnings of $1.56 per share on sales of $3.34 billion. Fidelity National Info reported a per-share profit of $1.57 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.34 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 0.64%. Sales would be down 0.03% from the year-ago period. Fidelity National Info's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.41 1.09 1.28 1.53 EPS Actual 1.42 1.15 1.28 1.57 Revenue Estimate 3.17 B 2.87 B 3.09 B 3.33 B Revenue Actual 3.20 B 2.96 B 3.08 B 3.34 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Info were trading at $132.2 as of February 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Fidelity National Info is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.