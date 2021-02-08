Saia: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 104.05% over the past year to $1.51, which beat the estimate of $1.30.
Revenue of $476,482,000 rose by 7.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $474,620,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Saia hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 08, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xqvteuhm
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $203.57
Company's 52-week low was at $61.46
Price action over last quarter: Up 28.00%
Company Overview
Saia Inc is a transportation company. The company through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. It generates revenues from the transportation of freight.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News