Saia: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 8:01am   Comments
Shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 104.05% over the past year to $1.51, which beat the estimate of $1.30.

Revenue of $476,482,000 rose by 7.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $474,620,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Saia hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xqvteuhm

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $203.57

Company's 52-week low was at $61.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.00%

Company Overview

Saia Inc is a transportation company. The company through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. It generates revenues from the transportation of freight.

 

