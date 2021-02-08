Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cerence: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) moved higher by 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 103.45% over the past year to $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $94,964,000 rose by 22.60% year over year, which beat the estimate of $87,910,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tnxbiyqw

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $129.09

52-week low: $11.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 83.09%

Company Profile

Cerence Inc is a United States-based software company. It is involved in developing mobility-based solutions for drivers and their cars. The customers include all major automobile original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, or their tier 1 suppliers. The company's revenue is generated by selling software licenses and cloud-connected services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Other Americas; Germany; Other Europe, Middle East and Africa; Japan and Other Asia-Pacific.

 

Related Articles (CRNC)

Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 8, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com