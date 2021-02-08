Cerence: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) moved higher by 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 103.45% over the past year to $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $94,964,000 rose by 22.60% year over year, which beat the estimate of $87,910,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tnxbiyqw

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $129.09

52-week low: $11.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 83.09%

Company Profile

Cerence Inc is a United States-based software company. It is involved in developing mobility-based solutions for drivers and their cars. The customers include all major automobile original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, or their tier 1 suppliers. The company's revenue is generated by selling software licenses and cloud-connected services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Other Americas; Germany; Other Europe, Middle East and Africa; Japan and Other Asia-Pacific.