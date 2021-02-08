Recap: Energizer Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) decreased 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 37.65% year over year to $1.17, which beat the estimate of $0.89.

Revenue of $848,600,000 rose by 15.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $790,010,000.

Outlook

Energizer Holdings said it sees FY21 EPS of $3.10-$3.40.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1192/39124

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $53.84

Company's 52-week low was at $26.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.25%

Company Overview

Energizer Holdings Inc makes and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. Energizer offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide technologies. These products are sold under the Energizer and Eveready brands, at performance and premium price segments. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in North America, and the rest comes from Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.