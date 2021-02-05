Illinois Tool Works: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 7.45% year over year to $2.02, which beat the estimate of $1.79.

Revenue of $3,475,000,000 rose by 0.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,330,000,000.

Guidance

Illinois Tool Works sees FY21 GAAP EPS of $7.60-$8.00.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 05, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $224.69

Company's 52-week low was at $115.94

Price action over last quarter: down 0.71%

Company Description

Illinois Tool Works is a diversified global manufacturer that produces specialized industrial equipment, consumables, and related services. The firm operates 87 global divisions through seven distinct operating segments: automotive OEM, construction products, food equipment, specialty products, test/measurement and electronics, polymers and fluids, and welding. About half of its revenue comes from its operations in North America, with the remainder originating from international markets. ITW takes a bottom-up and decentralized approach to portfolio management, with the exception that each segment must apply its 80/20 operating process modeled on the Pareto principle.