Sanofi: Q4 Earnings Insights

February 05, 2021
Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) rose 2.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 3.33% over the past year to $1.45, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $11,186,000,000 rose by 3.95% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $11,390,000,000.

Guidance

Sanofi hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Sanofi hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 05, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://sanofi.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wCfWJ37GRoKCqF1lYPCPhQ

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $55.00

52-week low: $37.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.82%

Company Profile

Sanofi develops and markets drugs with a concentration in oncology, immunology, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and vaccines. However, the company's decision in late 2019 to pull back from the cardio-metabolic area will likely reduce the firm's footprint in this large therapeutic area. The company offers a diverse array of drugs with its highest revenue generator, Lantus, representing just under 10% of total sales. About 30% of total revenue comes from the United States and 25% from Europe. Emerging markets represent the majority of the remainder of revenue.

 

