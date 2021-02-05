Berry Global Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) rose 3.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100.00% over the past year to $1.12, which beat the estimate of $0.94.

Revenue of $3,136,000,000 up by 11.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,900,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Berry Global sees FY 2021 operating EBITDA of $2.175 billion-$2.225 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 05, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o6xpznnh

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $57.94

Company's 52-week low was at $25.00

Price action over last quarter: down 0.02%

Company Profile

Berry Global Group Inc manufactures and sells plastic packaging products in three segments based on the product type. The consumer packaging segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells containers, plastic drink cups, prescription vials, and printed bags for food products. The health, hygiene and specialities segment sells baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, and substrates for dryer sheets. The engineered materials segment sells tapes, retail trash bags, plastic films used to wrap meat, and shrink films. The majority of revenue comes from North America.