Estee Lauder: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) moved higher by 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 23.70% over the past year to $2.61, which beat the estimate of $1.69.

Revenue of $4,853,000,000 higher by 4.95% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,490,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Estee Lauder said it sees Q3 net sales up 13%-14% year over year and adjusted EPS of $1.10-$1.20.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 05, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/el/mediaframe/43206/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $267.20

52-week low: $137.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.77%

Company Profile

Estee Lauder is the world leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skincare (52% of 2020 sales), makeup (33%), fragrance (11%), and haircare (4%) categories, with popular brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer, Jo Malone, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Too Faced, and Origins. The firm operates in 150 countries, with 27% of revenue stemming from the Americas, 44% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 30% from Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products through department stores, travel retail, multi-brand specialty beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.