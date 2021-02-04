Teradata: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 72.73% over the past year to $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $491,000,000 declined by 0.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $475,350,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.teradata.com%2F&eventid=2948401&sessionid=1&key=5AF8B7B9EA9349530836A9E54502AE93®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $33.80

Company's 52-week low was at $17.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.26%

Company Overview

Teradata Corp provides analytic data products and related services. The firm operates in data and analytics, which captures, integrates, stores, manages, and analyzes data of all types to answer business questions and deliver insight; and marketing applications, which offers marketing management products to help businesses win customer loyalty. Its solutions include components such as data warehousing, big data, discovery tools, integration tools, and business intelligence tools, to manage and integrate the complex data ecosystem. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.