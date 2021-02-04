Recap: Pros Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 27.27% year over year to ($0.14), which beat the estimate of ($0.18).

Revenue of $60,858,000 decreased by 8.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $59,290,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected to be between ($0.29) and ($0.27).

Q1 revenue expected between $59,700,000 and $60,700,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.pros.com%2F&eventid=2929890&sessionid=1&key=43F7E839C9BAC27CADECD84DFA28DE8F®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $63.52

Company's 52-week low was at $19.73

Price action over last quarter: Up 61.09%

Company Overview

Pros Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based revenue and profit realization software solutions to business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. Its solutions assist customers in growing revenue, modernizing business processes, and supporting profitability by leveraging prescriptive analytics and data science-based decision-making technology. The company derives revenue from licensing software solutions, subscriptions to its cloud offerings, and maintenance fees. The firm generates revenue in the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East regions.