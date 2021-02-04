Enova International: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 159.78% over the past year to $2.39, which beat the estimate of $1.26.

Revenue of $263,852,000 declined by 23.58% year over year, which beat the estimate of $250,370,000.

Guidance

Enova International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1019/39506

Price Action

52-week high: $27.72

52-week low: $7.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 60.00%

Company Overview

Enova International Inc provides online financial services, including short-term consumer loans, line of credit accounts, and installment loans to customers primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. Consumers apply for credit online, receive a decision almost immediately, and can receive funds within one day. Enova acts as either the lender or a third-party facilitator between borrowers and other lenders. The company earns revenue from interest income, finance charges, and other fees, including fees on the transactions between borrowers and third-party lenders. Nearly 80% of all revenue comes from the United States. The company realizes similar amounts of revenue from each of its three different products: short-term loans, lines of credit, and installment loans.