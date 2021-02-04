Recap: Prudential Financial Q4 Earnings
Shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 25.75% over the past year to $2.93, which beat the estimate of $2.57.
Revenue of $15,076,000,000 declined by 13.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $14,990,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Prudential Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Technicals
52-week high: $97.24
Company's 52-week low was at $38.62
Price action over last quarter: Up 31.34%
Company Profile
Prudential Financial is a large, diversified insurance company offering annuities, life insurance, retirement plan services, and asset management products. While it operates in a number of countries, the vast majority of revenue is generated in the United States and Japan. Prudential is the second- largest life insurance company in the U.S.
