Recap: SkyWest Q4 Earnings

Shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) moved lower after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 165.03% over the past year to ($0.93), which missed the estimate of ($0.83).

Revenue of $589,637,000 decreased by 20.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $522,340,000.

Looking Ahead

SkyWest hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

SkyWest hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1088/39619

Price Action

52-week high: $60.23

52-week low: $10.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 45.40%

Company Description

SkyWest Inc offers commercial air services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Additionally, it leases aircraft to capable users to help generate revenue. Generally, SkyWest provides regional flights, and utilizes its smaller, lower-cost aircraft to carry passengers that booked tickets through major airlines. It partners with major global carriers to fly and operate aircraft for a fee. SkyWest may use the major carriers' brand and ground support to coordinate marketing and easily transport passengers. The company has two reportable segments: SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing.