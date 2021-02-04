Monolithic Power Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) moved higher by 0.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 25.96% over the past year to $1.31, which beat the estimate of $1.24.

Revenue of $233,043,000 higher by 39.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $225,740,000.

Guidance

Monolithic Power Sees Q1 Sales $236M-$248M vs $217M Estimate

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://mpsic.zoom.us/j/98817942109#success

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $406.75

Company's 52-week low was at $130.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.02%

Company Overview

Monolithic Power Systems designs power solutions for a variety of end markets, including industrial, automotive, computing, storage, communications infrastructure, and consumer products. The firm designs switches, converters, lighting, sensors, and control-integrated circuits.