Monolithic Power Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) moved higher by 0.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 25.96% over the past year to $1.31, which beat the estimate of $1.24.
Revenue of $233,043,000 higher by 39.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $225,740,000.
Guidance
Monolithic Power Sees Q1 Sales $236M-$248M vs $217M Estimate
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 04, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://mpsic.zoom.us/j/98817942109#success
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $406.75
Company's 52-week low was at $130.12
Price action over last quarter: Up 15.02%
Company Overview
Monolithic Power Systems designs power solutions for a variety of end markets, including industrial, automotive, computing, storage, communications infrastructure, and consumer products. The firm designs switches, converters, lighting, sensors, and control-integrated circuits.
