Recap: Twist Bioscience Q1 Earnings

Shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 28.00% over the past year to ($0.72), which beat the estimate of ($0.74).

Revenue of $28,161,000 higher by 64.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $25,380,000.

Guidance

Twist Bioscience Sees FY21 Sales $110M-$118M Vs $116.02M Estimates

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kr8qjb67

Technicals

52-week high: $214.07

52-week low: $18.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 79.51%

Company Overview

Twist Bioscience Corp is a synthetic biology company. It develops a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The company's DNA synthesis platform utilizes a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process that synthesizes DNA on silicon instead of on traditional well plastic plates to enable the production of high-quality synthetic DNA faster and affordable as well as overcomes inefficiencies and powers cost-effective, rapid high-throughput synthesis, enabling researchers to rapidly realize opportunities ahead. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.