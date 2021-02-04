Universal Technical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 114.29% year over year to ($0.01), which missed the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $76,125,000 declined by 12.73% year over year, which missed the estimate of $81,100,000.

Outlook

Universal Technical hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.uti.edu/index.php?s=19#future:2021:2

Technicals

52-week high: $9.76

52-week low: $2.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.46%

Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute Inc is an educational institution. It provides undergraduate degree, as well as certificate programs for technicians in the automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine fields. The company's operating segment includes Postsecondary education and Others. It generates maximum revenue from Postsecondary education.