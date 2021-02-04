Recap: Neurocrine Biosciences Q4 Earnings

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 13.33% year over year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $247,900,000 rose by 1.56% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $262,400,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1046/39561

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $136.26

52-week low: $72.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.79%

Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a research-based pharmaceutical company advancing drug candidates in the central nervous system and endocrine-related categories. The company's three late stage clinical programs are elagolix which is hormone releasing antagonist for women's health, opicapone which is an inhibitor for parkinson's patients, and ingrezza for tourette syndrome.