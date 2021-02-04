Pinterest: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 258.33% year over year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $705,617,000 up by 76.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $645,580,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.pinterestinc.com%2F&eventid=2947372&sessionid=1&key=840E537FC0563537214D227701C1DA71®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $77.98

Company's 52-week low was at $10.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.50%

Company Profile

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from recipes to cook to destinations to travel to. Founded in 2010, the platform consists of a largely female audience, at roughly two thirds of its more than 365 million monthly active users. The company generates revenue by selling digital ads and is now rolling out more in-platform e-commerce features.