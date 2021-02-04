Fortinet: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 39.47% over the past year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.97.

Revenue of $748,000,000 higher by 21.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $722,360,000.

Outlook

Fortinet hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Fortinet hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ib74qrud

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $155.31

Company's 52-week low was at $70.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.24%

Company Overview

Fortinet is a cybersecurity vendor that sells products, support, and services to small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and government entities. Its products include unified threat management appliances, firewalls, network security, and its security platform, Security Fabric. Services revenue is primarily from FortiGuard security subscriptions and FortiCare technical support. At the end of 2019, products were 37% of revenue and services were 63% of sales. The California-based company sells products worldwide, with the Americas representing 43% of sales in 2019.