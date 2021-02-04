T-Mobile US: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) fell after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 31.03% over the past year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $20,341,000,000 higher by 71.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $19,930,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $135.54

Company's 52-week low was at $63.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.21%

Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, creating T-Mobile US. Following the merger, the firm provided nationwide service in major markets but spottier coverage elsewhere. T-Mobile has spent aggressively on low-frequency spectrum, well suited to broad coverage, and has substantially expanded its geographic footprint. This expansion, coupled with aggressive marketing and innovative offerings, produced rapid customer growth. With the Sprint acquisition, the firm's scale now roughly matches its larger rivals: T-Mobile now serves 65 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to nearly 30% of the retail wireless market. In addition, the firm provides wholesale service to resellers like Tracfone.