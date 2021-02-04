Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Gilead Sciences Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 4:13pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) rose after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 68.46% year over year to $2.19, which beat the estimate of $2.15.

Revenue of $7,421,000,000 up by 26.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,330,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Gilead Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $6.75-$7.45 vs $6.85 Estimate, Product Sales Including Veklury $23.7B-$25.1B

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u4wtgj6u

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $85.97

Company's 52-week low was at $56.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.25%

Company Profile

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. The acquisitions of Corus Pharma, Myogen, CV Therapeutics, Arresto Biosciences, and Calistoga have broadened this focus to include pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of combination drug Harvoni, and the Kite, Forty Seven, and Immunomedics acquisitions boost Gilead's exposure to cell therapy and noncell therapy in oncology.

 

Related Articles (GILD)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis COVID-19 Drug Readout, Merck And Roche Earnings, 3 IPOs
Gilead Sciences's Earnings Outlook
10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Gilead, Gritstone Aim To Develop HIV Cure In Vaccine Collaboration
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Merck, Pfizer In Earnings Mix, Plus Adamas, Mallinckrodt FDA Decisions, IPOs And More
AMC, National Beverage And 8 More Heavily-Shorted Stocks To Watch
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.