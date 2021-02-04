Recap: Gilead Sciences Q4 Earnings

Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) rose after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 68.46% year over year to $2.19, which beat the estimate of $2.15.

Revenue of $7,421,000,000 up by 26.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,330,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Gilead Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $6.75-$7.45 vs $6.85 Estimate, Product Sales Including Veklury $23.7B-$25.1B

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u4wtgj6u

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $85.97

Company's 52-week low was at $56.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.25%

Company Profile

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. The acquisitions of Corus Pharma, Myogen, CV Therapeutics, Arresto Biosciences, and Calistoga have broadened this focus to include pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of combination drug Harvoni, and the Kite, Forty Seven, and Immunomedics acquisitions boost Gilead's exposure to cell therapy and noncell therapy in oncology.