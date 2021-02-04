Market Overview

AGCO: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 7:53am   Comments
Shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 63.83% year over year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $1.11.

Revenue of $2,717,100,000 rose by 8.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,520,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.00 and $7.25.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $10,200,000,000 and $10,400,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cmkayqrk

Technicals

52-week high: $118.64

52-week low: $35.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.23%

Company Description

Based in Duluth, Georgia, Agco is the third- largest agricultural equipment manufacturer, behind Deere and CNH Industrial. It has five principal brands: Massey Ferguson, Challenger, Fendt, Valtra, and GSI. Unlike its competitors, Agco's product line extends beyond self-propelled equipment and implements by offering grain handling systems and livestock management solutions. The company reports segment revenue by geographic region, with North America accounting for 24% of revenue; South America, 9%; Europe/Africa/Middle East, 59%; and Asia/Pacific, 8%. Agco's revenue in 2019 was $9 billion.

 

