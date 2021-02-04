Market Overview

Cummins: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 7:53am   Comments
Shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 31.25% over the past year to $3.36, which beat the estimate of $2.80.

Revenue of $5,830,000,000 rose by 4.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,190,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cms/mediaframe/42532/indexl.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $254.13

52-week low: $101.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.28%

Company Overview

Cummins is a leading manufacturer of diesel engines used in commercial trucks, off-highway equipment, and railroad locomotives, along with diesel-powered electric generators. The firm's revenue historically has been tied to the class 8 truck market, where, as the industry leader, it currently supplies 35% of engines. Cummins is in the unique position of competing with its primary customers, heavy-duty truck manufacturers who make and aggressively market their own engines. Despite robust competition across all its segments and ever-increasing government regulation of diesel emissions in the past three decades, Cummins has been able to grow its revenue sevenfold, to $23.6 billion in 2019. Cummins is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, where it was founded in 1919.

 

