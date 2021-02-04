Market Overview

Recap: Tradeweb Markets Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 7:54am   Comments
Shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 30.77% over the past year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $233,076,000 rose by 18.13% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $227,240,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Tradeweb Markets hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kobfkx7f

Price Action

52-week high: $69.06

Company's 52-week low was at $33.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.29%

Company Description

Tradeweb Markets Inc is involved in building and operating electronic marketplaces for its network of clients across the financial ecosystem. Its network is comprised of clients across the institutional, wholesale and retail client sectors, including asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, central banks, banks and dealers, proprietary trading firms and retail brokerage and financial advisory firms, as well as regional dealers. The company generates maximum revenue from the institutional client. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

 

