Timken: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% year over year to $0.84, which missed the estimate of $0.93.

Revenue of $891,700,000 decreased by 0.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $874,230,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.70 and $5.10.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,935,000,000 and $3,935,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tkr/mediaframe/43128/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $86.44

52-week low: $22.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.41%

Company Profile

The Timken Company is a manufacturer of bearings, gear belts, and chain-related products. The company sells its portfolio of bearings, including tapered, spherical and cylindrical roller bearings, and thrust and ball bearings, through a network of authorised dealers to end users or directly to original equipment manufacturers. End-market sectors include general industrial, automotive, rail, energy, heavy truck, defense, agriculture, metals, mining, civil aerospace, construction, pulp and paper, and cement industries. Its segments are Mobile Industries and Process industries. Timken generates most of its revenue in the United States of America.