Viasat: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% year over year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $575,559,000 declined by 2.15% year over year, which missed the estimate of $599,910,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qhyy6t4m

Price Action

52-week high: $68.40

52-week low: $25.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.71%

Company Description

Viasat Inc provides bandwidth technologies and services in three segments: satellite services, which provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services to consumers, enterprises, and commercial airlines; commercial networks, which develops end-to-end communication and connectivity systems; and government systems, which produces network-centric Internet Protocol-based secure government communication systems. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.