Group 1 Automotive: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) rose 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 88.04% over the past year to $5.66, which missed the estimate of $5.82.

Revenue of $2,990,000,000 decreased by 3.89% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,010,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Group 1 Automotive hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Group 1 Automotive hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/885/39375

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $162.65

Company's 52-week low was at $26.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.18%

Company Description

Group 1 owns and operates over 185 automotive dealerships, 242 franchises, and 49 collision service centers in the U.S., U.K., and Brazil offering 31 brands of automobiles altogether. U.S. locations are mostly in metropolitan areas in 15 states in the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, and in California. Revenue in 2019 totaled $12 billion. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston.