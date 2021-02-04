Recap: Liquidity Services Q1 Earnings

Shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 241.67% year over year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $55,751,000 up by 12.62% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $61,660,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5eoock96

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $22.13

52-week low: $3.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.67%

Company Description

Liquidity Services Inc is an online auction marketplace. It manages and sells inventory and equipment for business and government clients by operating a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The services provided by the company include program management, valuation, asset management, reconciliation, RTV and RMA ("Return to Vendor" and "Returns Management Authorization"), refurbishment and recycling, fulfillment, marketing and sales, warehousing and transportation, buyer support, compliance, and risk mitigation, as well as self-service tools.