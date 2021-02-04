Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bristol-Myers Squibb: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 19.67% year over year to $1.46, which beat the estimate of $1.41.

Revenue of $11,068,000,000 higher by 39.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $10,730,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Bristol Myers Squibb raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $7.15-$7.45 to $7.35-$7.55.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fbristolmyers2016ir.q4web.com%2F&eventid=2943728&sessionid=1&key=E2F596917CDEF8CBC4C6FC5B20BD8488&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $67.80

Company's 52-week low was at $45.76

Price action over last quarter: down 2.16%

Company Overview

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, oncology, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is leading in drug development. Unlike some of its more diversified peers, Bristol has exited several nonpharmaceutical businesses to focus on branded specialty drugs, which tend to support strong pricing power.

 

Related Articles (BMY)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 250 Points; Lannett Shares Plummet
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Down 2.5%; Lizhi Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Bristol-Myers Squibb Profit Beats Estimates
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Earnings, Jobless Claims Data
8 Stocks To Watch For February 4, 2021
Pfizer Is Ready, Even For COVID-19 Variants
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com