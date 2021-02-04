Bristol-Myers Squibb: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 19.67% year over year to $1.46, which beat the estimate of $1.41.

Revenue of $11,068,000,000 higher by 39.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $10,730,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Bristol Myers Squibb raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $7.15-$7.45 to $7.35-$7.55.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fbristolmyers2016ir.q4web.com%2F&eventid=2943728&sessionid=1&key=E2F596917CDEF8CBC4C6FC5B20BD8488®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $67.80

Company's 52-week low was at $45.76

Price action over last quarter: down 2.16%

Company Overview

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, oncology, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is leading in drug development. Unlike some of its more diversified peers, Bristol has exited several nonpharmaceutical businesses to focus on branded specialty drugs, which tend to support strong pricing power.