Recap: Prestige Consumer Q3 Earnings

Shares of Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $238,788,000 declined by 1.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $231,550,000.

Outlook

Prestige Consumer Healthcare raised FY21 sales guidance from $925 million to $935 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cs69dnsq

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $46.12

52-week low: $27.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.90%

Company Description

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is an American company that distributes branded over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products to mass merchandisers, drugstores, convenience stores, supermarkets, and e-commerce channels. The firm's major brands include Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Dramamine, and Comet, among others. The company's portfolio includes branded products in women's health, gastrointestinal, analgesics, eye and ear care, dermatological products, oral care, and cough and cold. Prestige has customers in the United States, Canada, and Australia.