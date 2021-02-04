Oaktree Specialty Lending: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) decreased 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 40.00% over the past year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $38,204,000 rose by 23.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $36,940,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v8rpna6j

Price Action

52-week high: $5.93

52-week low: $2.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.29%

Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp is a specialty finance company. It provides lending services and invests in small and mid-sized companies. The company's investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's total return by generating current income from debt investments, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation from equity investments. Its investments generally range in size from ten million dollars to hundred million dollars and are principally in the form of the first lien, second lien, or collectively, senior secured, and subordinated debt investments, which may also include an equity component made in connection with investments by private equity sponsors.