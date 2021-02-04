Sohu.com: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) rose 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 682.35% over the past year to $1.33, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $253,235,000 declined by 48.28% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $414,160,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $25.71

52-week low: $5.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.91%

Company Overview

Sohu.com Ltd is engaged in providing of search engines and developing of online games. The company has three operating segments namely Sohu, Sogou, and Changyou segment. Sogou provides Search and Search related business, It includes Sogou Search, Sogou Input Method, Recommendation service, Sogou Browser, Sogou Web Directory, Sogou Translation. Sogou generates revenue primarily from its search and search-related advertising services. Changyou provides games through personal computers and mobile devices, such as mobile phones and tablets, connected to the Internet. Changyou's platform channel business consists primarily of the operation of the 17173.com. Sohu's main business is the brand advertising business. It generates maximum revenue from the Sogou segment.