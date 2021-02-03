Hillenbrand: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 52.38% over the past year to $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $692,500,000 up by 22.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $647,150,000.

Outlook

Hillenbrand hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $44.72

52-week low: $13.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.60%

Company Description

Hillenbrand Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates through three segments. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, and services engineered industrial equipment. The Molding Technology Solutions segment offers engineered and customized systems in plastic technology and processing. Hillenbrand's other major segment Batesville designs, provides, and markets funeral services and solutions.