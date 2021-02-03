Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hillenbrand: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 5:44pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 52.38% over the past year to $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $692,500,000 up by 22.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $647,150,000.

Outlook

Hillenbrand hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $44.72

52-week low: $13.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.60%

Company Description

Hillenbrand Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates through three segments. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, and services engineered industrial equipment. The Molding Technology Solutions segment offers engineered and customized systems in plastic technology and processing. Hillenbrand's other major segment Batesville designs, provides, and markets funeral services and solutions.

 

Related Articles (HI)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2021
Earnings Preview: Hillenbrand
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.