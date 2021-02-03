Market Overview

Recap: Corteva Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 5:44pm
Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 42.86% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $3,207,000,000 up by 7.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,970,000,000.

Outlook

Corteva hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Corteva hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $44.96

52-week low: $20.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.34%

Company Description

Corteva was formed in 2019 as the agriculture division of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separation. The company is a leader in the development of new seed and crop chemicals products. Seeds and crop protection chemicals each generate roughly half of total company profits. Although Corteva operates globally, around half of revenue comes from North America.

 

