Recap: Aviat Networks Q2 Earnings

Shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 970.59% year over year to $1.48, which beat the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $70,531,000 rose by 25.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $63,500,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mb96nrgx

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $44.34

52-week low: $7.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 96.52%

Company Overview

Aviat Networks Inc is a networking solutions provider. It designs, manufactures and sells wireless networking products, solutions, and services to mobile and fixed operators, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies and broadcast network operators around the world. The company's product categories include point-to-point microwave and millimeter wave radios that are licensed (subject to local frequency regulatory requirements), lightly-licensed and license-exempt (operating in license-exempt frequencies), and element and network management software. Primarily the firm's concentrations for most of the Sales and Service resources are in the United States, Western and Southern Africa, the Philippines, and the European Union.