ANGI Homeservices: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 0.00% year over year to ($0.03), which missed the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $359,301,000 rose by 11.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $357,170,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

ANGI Homeservices hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $17.05

52-week low: $4.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.85%

Company Overview

ANGI Homeservices Inc connects quality home service professionals across different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping, with consumers. It has two geographical segments namely North America (the United States and Canada), which primarily includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, and Fixd Repair; and Europe, which includes the operations of Travaux, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot, and Instapro. The company generates maximum revenue from the North America segment.