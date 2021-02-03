Aflac: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 3.88% year over year to $1.07, which beat the estimate of $1.05.

Revenue of $5,913,000,000 higher by 5.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,450,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Aflac hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $53.38

Company's 52-week low was at $23.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.44%

Company Description

Aflac Inc offers supplemental health insurance and life insurance in the two largest insurance markets in the world, the U.S. and Japan. In addition to its cancer policies, the company has broadened its product offerings to include accidents, disability, and long-term-care insurance. It markets its products through independent distributors, selling most of its policies directly to consumers at their places of work.