Recap: Cognizant Tech Solns Q4 Earnings

Shares of Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 37.38% over the past year to $0.67, which missed the estimate of $0.90.

Revenue of $4,184,000,000 decreased by 2.33% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $4,250,000,000.

Outlook

Cognizant Tech Solns hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/990/39616

Price Action

52-week high: $82.73

Company's 52-week low was at $40.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.49%

Company Overview

Cognizant is a global IT services provider, offering consulting and outsourcing services to some of the world's largest enterprises spanning the financial services, media and communications, healthcare, natural resources, and consumer products industries. Cognizant employs nearly 300,000 people globally, roughly 70% of whom are in India, although the company's headquarters are in Teaneck, New Jersey.