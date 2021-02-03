eBay: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 6.17% over the past year to $0.86, which beat the estimate of $0.83.

Revenue of $2,868,000,000 up by 1.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,700,000,000.

Guidance

eBay hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ebayinc.com%2F&eventid=2947481&sessionid=1&key=35D3C915A516A98E5A8C7F2692B5B492®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $61.06

52-week low: $26.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.02%

Company Overview

With almost $86 billion in marketplace gross merchandise volume, or GMV, generated in 2019, eBay's Marketplace facilitated more than 2% of the $3.5 trillion global online commerce market (based on eMarketer estimates). EBay's strategic priorities include revitalizing its Marketplace platform by emphasizing its unique product assortment and value proposition, improving the seller and buyer experience, utilizing structured data/artificial intelligence for listing searches, promoted listing advertising, and improving its mobile commerce capabilities. EBay partnered with Netherlands-based Adyen for payment intermediation beginning in 2018.