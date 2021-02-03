Allegiant Travel: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 130.11% year over year to ($1.12), which beat the estimate of ($2.31).

Revenue of $246,561,000 decreased by 46.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $245,660,000.

Guidance

Allegiant Travel hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Allegiant Travel hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3kynams9

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $197.12

52-week low: $60.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.55%

Company Description

Allegiant Travel provides travel services in the United States. It sells air transportation on a stand-alone basis, or bundled with air-related and third-party services and products. Customers may also purchase fixed-fee flying arrangements to receive charter service on a year-round and ad hoc basis. Additionally, customers may purchase hotel rooms, ground transportation, and other attractions (for example, entertainment show tickets) to accommodate a trip. The company operates under one business segment, and does not separately track expenses for scheduled service and fixed-fee arrangements. Customers purchase travel tickets at airport ticket counters, online, or through its telephone reservation center. It does not sell products or tickets through outside sales channels.