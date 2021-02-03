Recap: GlaxoSmithKline Q4 Earnings
Shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 6.06% year over year to $0.31, which missed the estimate of $0.64.
Revenue of $11,623,000,000 declined by 1.80% year over year, which beat the estimate of $11,600,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 03, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.investis-live.com/gsk/5ffc73f62fb49a0a00247b97/ncmv
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $47.35
52-week low: $31.43
Price action over last quarter: Up 10.63%
Company Overview
In the pharmaceutical industry, GlaxoSmithKline ranks as one of the largest companies by total sales. The company wields its might across several therapeutic classes, including respiratory, oncology, and antiviral, as well as vaccines and consumer healthcare products. Glaxo uses joint ventures to gain additional scale in certain markets like HIV and consumer products.
