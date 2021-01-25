Recap: Steel Dynamics Q4 Earnings

Shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 56.45% over the past year to $0.97, which beat the estimate of $0.83.

Revenue of $2,601,000,000 rose by 9.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,530,000,000.

Outlook

Steel Dynamics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $42.10

52-week low: $14.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.50%

Company Description

Steel Dynamics operates scrap-based steel minimills with roughly 13 million tons of annual steel production capacity. The company manufactures steel products that primarily serve the construction, automotive, manufacturing, and transportation end markets. It also processes and sells recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals and operates a steel fabrication business that manufactures products for the nonresidential construction industry.