WSFS Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

January 25, 2021 4:29pm   Comments
Shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) moved higher by 1.95% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 20.83% year over year to $1.16, which beat the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $123,001,000 rose by 4.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $114,620,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

WSFS Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $47.78

52-week low: $17.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.89%

Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp is a savings and loan holding company, which provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as retail deposit and cash management services.

 

