Recap: Boot Barn Holdings Q3 Earnings

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) moved lower by 2.21% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 22.22% over the past year to $0.99, which missed the estimate of $1.00.

Revenue of $302,338,000 rose by 6.46% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $303,340,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143105

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $59.59

Company's 52-week low was at $8.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 78.94%

Company Description

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores. The company sells western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories in the United States. It is a single operating segment, which includes net sales generated from its retail stores and e-commerce websites.