J&J Snack Foods: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 90.32% over the past year to $0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $240,997,000 decreased by 14.81% year over year, which beat the estimate of $228,450,000.

Guidance

J&J Snack Foods hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $186.92

Company's 52-week low was at $105.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.56%

Company Description

J&J Snack Foods Corp manufactures, markets, and distributes snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. The company's products include frozen beverages, juice, fruit bars, sorbet, cakes, and cookies that are distributed to various consumers, including restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores, universities, theaters, and theme parks. The company operates in three business segments: food service, which sells snacks, desserts, and baked goods at the point-of-sale; retail supermarkets, which sells frozen and prepackaged products to supermarkets; and frozen beverages, which sells frozen beverages under brands Icee, Slush puppie, and Parrot ice in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.